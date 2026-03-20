Change-of-seasons sunset watch and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Reader photo, Great Blue Heron on Alki roof)

Spring is here! Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), 10-11:30 am.

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

FREE TAX HELP: Free tax help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) 11 am-4 pm but check if any appointments remain – we’re told there hasn’t been time left for drop-ins in recent weeks.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about and enjoy local history – open noon-4 pm today.

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: First of three events this spring offered by local Girl Scouts, 5-9 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), see our calendar listing for info on contacting them to see if spaces are left.

GROUP ART SHOW: First of three days for Feather in the Wind group show at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), 5-7 pm reception.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, singer/songwriter Shaun Crawford at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: Monthly open mic, signups at 6 pm and music at 6:30, at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), more info here.

EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH WITH ALICE: Tonight’s the first sunset of spring, so educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen will be at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, top of the slope) 6:30-7:30 pm for her quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch. All welcome! Rain or shine unless heavy downpour or thunderstorms.

BAND OF HORSES AT EASY STREET: 7 pm sold-out show at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW); if you’re getting in because you pre-ordered the album, you’ll hear from ESR.

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), with “Richard, the sassiest host in Seattle.” Free to play. 21+.

PUN SLAM AT THE SKYLARK: The punniest event in the city is back! Signups at 7, slam at 8. Get tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with DJ Mr. Nyice Guy, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to live music with Power Skeleton, The Glutz, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!