Arbor Heights Elementary is raising money to bring back music. You can bid on Pearl Jam-signed items

Bidding has just begun in the online component of this year’s Arbor Heights Elementary PTSA fundraising auction – with a goal to “Bring Back to Music“! In harmony with the theme, this year’s online and in-person auction offerings include two items signed by members of Pearl Jam, donated by its frontman – including the guitar shown above. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you today:

Arbor Heights Elementary School is rallying community support to help bring music back to its students.

Due to district budget cuts, the school had to make difficult decisions for the 2025–2026 school year, including eliminating its music program. For Arbor Heights students, families, and staff, that loss has been deeply felt. Music is more than enrichment — it builds confidence, fosters connection, sparks joy, and supports learning across subjects.

That is the inspiration behind this year’s Arbor Heights PTSA auction theme: Bring Back the Music! The PTSA is working to raise as much money as possible to help reinstate the school’s music program.

The annual auction will be held on March 28, 2026, at The Hall at Fauntleroy and will include dinner, games, a live auction, an online silent auction, and a raise-the-paddle fundraiser.

The effort has even caught the attention of a famous neighbor. Musician Eddie Vedder has generously donated a Fender electric guitar signed by all five members of Pearl Jam (photo above), along with a poster also signed by the band (photo below). The signed guitar will be featured in the live auction on March 28.

While the event is currently sold out, there are still ways to support the cause. Arbor Heights is offering proxy/remote bidding for the live auction, including the signed guitar. Those interested in proxy bidding can contact ahptatreasurer1@gmail.com.

Community members can also support Arbor Heights by making a monetary donation through the Arbor Heights PTSA or by participating in the online silent auction. Your support is appreciated!