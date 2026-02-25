WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: City recognition for Denny IMS at Black History Month event

Thanks to Denny International Middle School student/family advocate and Kingmaker facilitator Keenen Allen Ladd for the report and photo from Denny’s Black History Month assembly today:

During our Black History Month Assembly, our students delivered powerful presentations honoring Black trailblazers and our Kingmaker students recited our King’s Pledge with pride and excellence. The program was a meaningful celebration of culture, history, and student leadership. We were also honored to welcome Councilmember Rob Saka, who officially proclaimed today, February 25, 2026 as “Denny International Middle School Black History Month Day” in the City of Seattle. It was a powerful civic moment for our students to witness their school and community recognized at the city level.

To find out more about the Kingmaker program, you can read about it here.