West Seattle Food Bank announces where and when its Clothesline will reopen – and how you can help, starting Saturday

(WSB photo of 5444 Delridge storefront before its food-store days)

When the West Seattle Food Bank‘s Clothesline closed at the end of the year, WSFB wasn’t ready to go public with the new location it had found for the clothing bank. Now it is – and they’re requesting donations starting this weekend. WSFB says Clothesline will reopen in the ground-level storefrontspace at Cottage Grove Commons (5444 Delridge Way SW), formerly home to two food stores, Cascadia Fresh Market and Delridge Grocery Co-op. Here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle Food Bank invites the community to help launch its new West Seattle Clothesline location with a special clothing drive taking place Saturday, February 7; Tuesday, February 10; and Thursday, February 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to bring new or gently used, season-appropriate clothing to the new Clothesline location at:

5444 Delridge Way SW, Suite 100

These donation days will help stock the shelves ahead of the Clothesline’s reopening to clients on Tuesday, February 17.

The West Seattle Clothesline provides free clothing to neighbors experiencing hardship, offering dignity, choice, and access to essential items for daily life. Clothing donations from the community make this program possible.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our neighbors,” said Karen Dahl, Clothesline Program Coordinator. “Every donated coat, pair of jeans, and warm sweater helps ensure our Clothesline is ready to welcome community members into our new space.”

Donation Details

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 7; Tuesday, Feb. 10; Thursday, Feb. 12

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: 5444 Delridge Way SW, Suite 100

Accepted Items: Clean, gently used clothing for adults and children; menswear especially needed

Note: The Clothesline will be closed for donations and distribution on Saturday, Feb. 14th.

For more information about the Clothesline or other services, visit westseattlefoodbank.org