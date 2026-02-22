WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bags to watch for

Sent by Eileen:

My car was broken into last night and they took a small black North Face backpack (my emergency go bag) that has an extra pair of prescription glasses. They also stole my nice blue Trader Joe’s shopping bag and an Uwajimaya shopping bag with artwork by the artist “Enfu.”

I think these things (except for the small amount of emergency cash) are only valuable to me so I’m wondering if they might be dumped somewhere? We live over by 51st Ave SW and SW Hudson. Thanks if you find anything!