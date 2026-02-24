WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: See driver in stolen truck try alternate escape route

That’s a Chevy Silverado, reported stolen in Redmond, driven onto a Highland Park embankment tonight as its driver tried to get away from police. An officer first spotted the vehicle and along with reinforcements thought they had the driver cornered – Landon sent the photo above and the video below that shows what happened:

The police cornered a man in a stolen truck at the dead end where 8th and Kenyon would connect. The stolen truck eventually jumped the guard rail next to the stairs and got stuck on the hill.

The driver got out and ran; police looked for him but at last report hadn’t found him. He was described on police radio only as Hispanic, male, bald, in a red hoodie and blue jeans. Police were calling a tow truck for the Silverado.