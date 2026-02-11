WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigate reported business burglary

Police are at West Seattle Bowl investigating a reported burglary – they were called a short time ago when live video reportedly showed someone inside the bowling alley, at a time when it’s closed and no one should be there. (Updated) descriptive information – “white or Hispanic female, 5’2″ to 5’5″, heavy-set, gray hoodie and blue jeans,” carrying a “bright blue welder” that officers subsequently found outside the building. Video is reported to show the burglar entering through Three9 Lounge on the northeast end of the building. They’re searching right now to see if anyone’s still inside.