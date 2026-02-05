WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Plumbing crew bear-sprayed by tool thieves

(Reader photo)

A neighbor sent that photo, tipping us about this incident that happened southwest of The Junction around 9 am, near Erskine/Hudson, dispatched as a work crew attacked with bear spray. The crew was from O’Neill Plumbing (WSB sponsor), whose co-owner subsequently published this alert in the WSB Community Forums:

Just wanted to let everyone know that three employees of O’Neill Plumbing were sprayed with bear mace when two men attempted to steal tools out of the back of their trucks. When the men were confronted, they drove away at first, made a U turn, came back and assaulted the three employees. they sprayed the three employees directly in the face with Bear Mace and made threats against the employees’ lives, stating, “We will come back and kill you!”

The 2 men were driving a light gold Toyota Camry LE 4-door early 2000s model, regular wheels, and non-tinted windows. a light-skinned heavy-set male was driving the car and a darker-skinned heavy-set male was taking tools and equipment out of the O’Neill truck. The car had Missouri plates that were covered with a fake paper license plate. Police are looking for them so if you see a car fitting this description, please call police.

Tradesmen, please take precautions while at job sites, these guys used a Sawzall to hack the pad lock on the back of the truck.