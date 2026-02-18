WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Alki business burglary – this time Fire Tacos

Another West Seattle business burglary to report. Alki in particular has been hit disproportionately, and that’s the location of the report we just received from proprietors Erika and Jorge, with security video:

We’re reaching out to share that our restaurant, Fire Tacos, was broken into early this morning at approximately 4:30 AM.

Two individuals were captured on our security footage forcing entry into our establishment . one tall and one shorter, both appearing to be white. They broke into our cash registers, stole several tablets and laptop used for our point-of-sale system, and took cash boxes used for our food truck operations. No money was stored in those boxes.

This is our first break-in. As a small, family-owned business, this is especially difficult during the slower season. Situations like this are very disheartening, and it’s hard. A police report has been filed, and we are handling the matter appropriately.

We appreciate our community’s continued support.