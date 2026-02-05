West Seattle Book Club, poetry slam, comedy competition, music, more for your Thursday

(Plum blossoms at Seattle Chinese Garden, photographed by Feng Qiao)

Here’s our list for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to list!):

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, CIRCA! The Admiral District restaurant/bar (WSB sponsor) is celebrating its 28th anniversary today with decorations, free funfetti cake, and specials, as previewed here. Open until 10 pm. (2605 California SW)

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: New free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning, explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Thai-U-Up .

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! And tonight it’s a venue for the West Seattle Book Club (7 pm, see listing below).

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: Tonight’s the night each month that venues all around West Seattle/White Center open their doors to readers, 7-9 pm, bring your own book, read and then chat – or don’t! Our calendar listing includes this month’s lineup of venues.

POP-UP POETRY SLAM: 7 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), open signup plus a featured set by Christopher Diaz.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7, show 8 for Alynn Naylor, The Love Grubs, Sheyenne Leonard at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 at the door.

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm, White Center’s community council meets, with a King County Road Services guest talking about the work on 16th SW. All welcome at the meeting, North Highline Fire Station (1243 SW 112th).

OPENING NIGHT AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, opening night for the new ArtsWest production, “Topdog/Underdog.” Tickets are sold out online but you can check the box office for any availability. (4711 California SW)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: New West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

COMEDY COMPETITION: First of three consecutive nights at Great American Diner (4752 California SW), 8 pm – get tickets here.

DJ NIGHT: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Hon at 8 pm.

