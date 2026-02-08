WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: This season’s last game-day gallery

Sorry, no “Seahawk” (Osprey) or even Superb Owl in the lineup today, but we do have six more bird photos to share in the last game-day gallery of this football season, courtesy of readers! Above, a Kingfisher that Steve Bender spotted at T-107 Park; he also photographed the “dancing” waterfowl below, at Jack Block Park:

Yvonne Frankovich photographed this juvenile Bald Eagle:

Also up in a tree with a view, these Crows, from Janelle Otterholt:

A Bewick’s Wren, from Jon Anderson:

And Jerry Simmons contributes the American Goldfinch:

We of course publish bird photos the rest of the year too, including sometimes as the highlight photo on our event lists each morning – thanks to everyone for sharing bird and other photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way (unless breaking news, which can be texted to 206-293-6302) – thank you!