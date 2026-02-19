West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

36℉

TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday begins

February 19, 2026 6:00 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, February 19, 2026, with mid-winter break continuing for many schools.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

As it’s been all week, possible rain/snow mix is in the forecast for today, but we can also expect some sunshine. High in the low 40s. Sunrise at 7:07 am; sunset at 5:39 pm.

(Wednesday evening photo by Bob Burns)

CLOSURE ALERTS

*WSDOT issued this alert for the NB 1st Avenue South Bridge late last night.

*Survey crews on West Marginal and just to the northwest are scheduled to close lanes again tonight and Friday night, as explained here.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water TaxiRegular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro busesRegular weekday schedule and routes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (see the alert above):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday begins"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.