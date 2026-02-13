TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT … Friday + holiday-weekend notes

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, February 13, 2026, heading into the Presidents Day weekend and, for many schools, mid-winter break.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The return of rain is in the forecast for today, high in the upper 40s. Sunrise at 7:17 am; sunset at 5:29 pm.

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

CLOSURE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING

Announced by WSDOT:

The northbound State Route 509 on-ramp from First Avenue South/Myers Way South (milepost 29) will close from 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 to 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will perform guardrail repair during this closure.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule. The WSWT *is* in service Monday.

Washington State Ferries – Per WSF’s alert page, it’s the two-boat schedule again today, hoping for 3 on Monday.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes today. Monday too.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!