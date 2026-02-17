Talk with police at precinct gathering, free drop-in play at co-op preschool, State of the City, more notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

Here are today’s event notes/reminders/listings, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NO FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE: Canceled because of mid-winter break.

NO KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: This weekly event at at Bridge School Cooperative Elementary is also canceled because of mid-winter break.

COMMUNITY STAY-AND-PLAY: Here’s where you CAN bring your little one for free drop-in play today – the new location of Alki Co-op Preschool at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 11 am-1 pm. Join in a collaborative art project! Details in our calendar listing.

NEW CLOTHESLINE LOCATION: Today is scheduled to be the first official day for clients at the new West Seattle Clothesline location (5444 Delridge Way SW).

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

STATE OF THE CITY: Mayor Katie Wilson‘s first State of the City speech is expected to start around 11:50 am, with livestream viewing via Seattle Channel.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course. (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: At 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: At High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) because of mid-winter break.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

PRAYER VIGIL AT ALKI STATUE OF LIBERTY PLAZA: Nondenominational gathering, 5:30-6:30 pm, as previewed here. (61st SW and Alki SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, “Unplugged” acoustic-music gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Free, all ages.

UKULELE PLAYERS: Monthly evening meetup in West Seattle, 6 pm. Our calendar listing has email address you can use to find out where they’ll be tonight.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

COMMUNITY MEETING WITH POLICE: 6:30 pm tonight, everyone is welcome for the every-few-months Southwest Precinct Advisory Council meeting with police to discuss community-safety concerns and hear updates. In the precinct meeting room. (2300 SW Webster)

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you don’t work for Boeing – email in advance to RSVP.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five places where you can play trivia on Tuesdays – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

