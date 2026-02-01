West Seattle, Washington

SUPER BOWL COUNTDOWN: Steely sign of Seahawks support, with 1 week to go

February 1, 2026 11:14 am
One week until the Seahawks take on New England in the Super Bowl. Signs of Seahawks support are showing up around the region – this was sent by Samantha at Nucor‘s West Seattle steel mill (WSB sponsor), where a familiar figure is now sporting blue and green:

In case you’re collecting signs of Seahawk spirit from around West Seattle, we wanted to share our Steel Man at Nucor.

Anybody else with team-spirit displays as the week goes on – or venues with Super Bowl watch parties (which we’re adding to our event calendar) – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

