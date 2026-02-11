West Seattle, Washington

SOCCER: Here’s when to see West Seattle Junction FC, Rhodies FC play this year – season schedules revealed

February 11, 2026 1:30 pm
While the region’s attention focused on football these past several hours, we have news from the two local teams playing what much of the rest of the world knows as football – West Seattle Junction FC and West Seattle Rhodies FC. Their full schedules for this season are now out, as announced by the teams’ owners.

The season starts at home – Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – with a doubleheader, both teams playing, on May 10th. Details on the Junction FC season are here; details on the Rhodies FC season are here. The schedule announcements also mean single-match tickets are on sale.

