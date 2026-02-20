Signs of change, ahead of Saturday’s Hiawatha Community Center reopening

Even the signage on California SW got a refresh before Hiawatha Community Center‘s grand reopening tomorrow. The Seattle Parks “rainbow sign” might look similar to its predecessor, but the lettering style is different these days. One sign that’s not getting a refresh or replacement is this marquee-style sign that had stood on a pole nearby; a commenter noticed its absence and pulled this image from Google Maps Street View (showing the old rainbow sign, too):

We asked Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor about it; she replied, “The green sign near California was removed as it was in disrepair.” In addition to the rainbow-sign replacement, she said, Parks crews planned to “prun(e) the bushes back to improve visibility of that sign before the opening.” All are welcome at tomorrow’s celebration, starting at 10 am. The center is just north of West Seattle High School, at 2700 California SW, and has been closed since 2020.