SEAHAWKS PARADE: Here’s how many students and staff skipped school today, per district estimates

12 years ago, we reported after the Seahawks‘ first-ever Super Bowl victory parade that about a quarter of all Seattle Public Schools students were absent that day. (The district had initially cited the same policy as it did for today – no excused absences – but then pulled back a bit and let each principal decide how to handle it.) So, how was attendance today? We asked the district, and received this reply:

As Seattle celebrated the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory parade today, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) recorded an estimated 12,697 student absences as of the start of the school day today. While student absences were significantly higher than usual, over 38,000 students are estimated to have attended school today for teaching, learning, connection, and to receive the many other services our schools provide. Our initial estimates suggest that student attendance was slightly better than during the 2014 Super Bowl parade. In addition, there were 663 staff absences (as of 2:30 p.m.), which is several hundred absences higher than normal. Central office staff, including SPS Superintendent Ben Shuldiner, were deployed to schools throughout the district to provide additional support considering the increase in absences.

We’ll ask on follow up if the “slightly better” is a reference to percentage or number; SPS enrollment was 2,000+ more students in 2014 than it is now.