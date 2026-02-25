LAST CALL: Three more days for West Seattle Art Tour artist signups

If you’re a local artist and interested in being part of this year’s West Seattle Art Tour, you have three more days to apply! Here’s the reminder from organizers:

The West Seattle Art Tour is accepting artist applications for its third annual event on September 19–20, 2026, until Saturday, February 28 at 11:59 pm.

This self-guided, two-day event connects local artists with collectors and art enthusiasts. Through a juried process, selected artists display work at host sites — artists’ homes and studios accommodating multiple participants. Visitors navigate using printed maps, digital maps, and social media.

We welcome submissions in painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, jewelry, mixed media, and other mediums from artists demonstrating unique vision and technical mastery.

Key Details:

Apply online: www.westseattlearttour.org/forartists

Deadline: February 28, 2026, 11:59 pm

Eligibility: Artists must live, work, or teach in West Seattle, or demonstrate an ongoing community connection.

Full criteria at www.westseattlearttour.org

Questions or want to support the tour? Email info@westseattlearttour.org or visit www.westseattlearttour.org