Kenyon Hall Cabaret, Galentine’s Day wine and sweets, Unseen Emporium, tax help, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Two of the early-blooming daffodils we’ve seen in Gatewood)

here’s what’s happening around the peninsula for the rest of today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring gets ever closer; every dry day is another chance to get ready. The center is open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers, 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am-11:30 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

FREE TAX HELP: Drop in at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) 11 am-4 pm and get help with your taxes!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about and enjoy local history – open noon-4 pm today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: New session continues at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 12:30 pm-2 pm Fridays, no registration required.

GALENTINE’S DAY AT WELCOME ROAD WINERY: 4-8 pm with art and wine – $5 glasses – and sweets. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

‘UNSEEN EMPORIUM’: 5-9 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW): “Join us for an enchanted evening of curiosities and cabaret for faery. We’ll be hosting vendors and cabaret performers!” Free/donations.

ASTRA LUMINA: A few more weekends for the celestially inspired lights-and-sound show at Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College campus (6000 16th SW); first admission at 6 pm, get tickets here.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, monthly Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all genres, all ages, no cover.

KENYON HALL CABARET – MXMATCH: 6:30 pm, all-ages drag show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), get tickets here.

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’: Second weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm curtain, get tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with SeaStar, Alicia Healey, Sue Quigley, doors at 7, show at 8, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with DJ Twilight, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to Vanilla Abstract & Biddadat, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

