From comedy to counting to closures, our list for your West Seattle Presidents Day 2026

(Jon Anderson’s cat Kevin participating in Bird Count – see below – while safely indoors)

Here’s what’s happening and not happening on this holiday Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SEATTLE PARKS AND REC FACILITIES: Here’s what’s open and what’s closed.

LIBRARIES: Closed.

BANKS, U.S. POSTAL SERVICE: Holiday.

COUNT BIRDS! If you missed a local author’s request on Saturday, see it here – the count continues through today!

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm drop-in help at Alki Masonic Center, (4736 40th SW)

HEART-SHAPED PIZZA THAT HELPS: Last day to get heart-shaped pizza at Mioposto (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor) with part of the proceeds going to NW Immigrant Rights Project.

‘SOLUTIONS, NOT RESOLUTIONS’: Weekly speaker series continues with 1 pm presentation on “Fraud and Cybersecurity” at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW). Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

POP-UP PROTESTS: 3-4 pm at various West Seattlelocations, as listed here.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Not happening at High Point Library because of school holiday/break.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

COMEDY IN ADMIRAL: Laughter tonight:

Washington’s Funniest Mammal Semifinals! WA Statewide Comedy Competition

The Audience will be a comedy Judge! Live digital interactive audience voting systems! Where: Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), Admiral District

When: Feb 16, 7 pm show start! Doors open at 6 pm!

Direct link to tickets

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues for trivia/quiz tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

MEDITATE IN ALKI: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC is back this week, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

MEDITATE IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 9 pm Mondays, karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks as always to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!