FREE! Youth soccer clinic with West Seattle Rhodies FC, Junction FC during mid-winter break

Got a youth-soccer player age 8 to 12 in the household? Here’s a free opportunity during next week’s mid-winter break!

Junction & Rhodies FC, FREE Mid-Winter Break Soccer Clinic

Looking for a fun, active way to spend mid-winter break? WS Junction & Rhodies FC, in conjunction with their project Open Goal, is excited to invite youth players ages 8–12 to a FREE Mid-Winter Break Soccer Clinic at Walt Hundley Field on February 19 and 20!

In partnership with the Northwest Soccer Foundation and King County Council District 8, this two-day clinic is all about keeping kids moving, building skills, and celebrating the joy of the game—no matter their experience level.

What to Expect

Age-appropriate coaching focused on fundamentals, confidence, and teamwork led by Club coaching staff.

-Skill stations, small-sided games, and plenty of touches on the ball

-Positive, inclusive environment led by experienced coaches

-Completely FREE to participate

Clinic Details

Who: Youth players ages 8–12

When: February 19 & 20

Where: Walt Hundley Field

Cost: Free

This free 2 -day clinic represents an important partnership with King County District 8 “Get Active, Stay Active” grant program. Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda noted, “I’m proud to support the Junction and Rhodies FC as they work toward expanding access to games and clinics for the young footballers of D8. This work is more important than ever as soccer fever descends upon our region with the World Cup coming in just a few months. We need more opportunities for our kiddos to get outside, get active and be in positive spaces to build community and lead healthy lives and this work does just that.”

Registration is required on the Club’s website event calendar: REGISTER HERE