FOLLOWUP: What ex-Walgreens site’s new owner plans to do immediately

As reported here on Monday, the former Walgreens in South Delridge has a new owner. Subsequently visiting the site (15th/16th/Roxbury), we noted the signage announcing that it’s up for lease. But new owner James Tjoa has more immediate plans to activate the site, we learned from a spokesperson who returned our call today because Tjoa is traveling. He’s hoping to use its lot as a food-truck site, with one truck scheduled to set up there within a few days, El Gran Taco, and “we’re talking to others,” hoping ultimately for “three or four” to set up there. The spokesperson says Tjoa already owns property in the area – the site of the White Center Dollar Tree store a few blocks south on 15th – and “loves” the area, considering the ex-Walgreens site “a great corner.” Though Tjoa is a developer as well as broker and real-estate investor, redevelopment is not expected on this site – zoned for mixed use up to four stories – any time soon; the building is in good shape, they explain, only about 20 years old, so “tearing it down wouldn’t make sense” – at least for another 10 years or so.