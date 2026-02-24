FOLLOWUP: No, the Alki Lumber move does not signal imminent redevelopment construction

As reported here on Monday, Alki Lumber is moving from West Seattle to South Park, in a move that’s been in the works since the lumberyard’s founding family, the Sweeneys, sold the business four years ago. However, this does not mean the Sweeneys’ big two-building mixed-use redevelopment project for the lumberyard property [map] is imminent. We heard back today from family spokesperson Lynn Sweeney, who confirmed that they continue to await more favorable conditions, and also mused that the move means the end of an era:

The Sweeney Blocks projects are still in the same holding pattern as before. As you mentioned, it’s not a positive environment for development right now so we continue to wait for economic factors to improve with the hope of breaking ground just as soon as possible. But no specific date is on the table. With the Alki Lumber move to South Park, we hope to find some additional short-term tenants to fill our lots. We are using our imagination — a summer food truck court maybe? Obviously we will miss Alki and it’s been emotional to see the shelves and racks vacating. I’m pretty sure some of that material even predates my dad when he took the helm in 1962!

As noted in our Monday coverage, the Sweeney Blocks project is planned for more than 500 apartments with ground-floor retail, and both parts of the project passed Design Review (as we reported here and here) about the same time the lumberyard was sold. The lumberyard’s owner, Marine Lumber, says the new South Park location is 558 S. Kenyon.