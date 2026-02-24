FOLLOWUP: Chief Sealth IHS wrestling team’s big season

Last weekend, we noted that two Chief Sealth International High School wrestlers won state championships. Sealth athletic director Ernest Policarpio says that’s just part of the team’s triumphs toward season’s end, and sent full details with photos:

It was a great finish for the boys and girls wrestling team of Chief Sealth.

The girls won their 7th consecutive Metro Title and their 2nd District 2 Title, bringing 5 girls to the Tacoma Dome.

The boys won their first Dual Meet Championship in over 30 years, going 16-0 in Metro Duals. Their 2nd 2A Team Metro Title and 2nd District 2 Championship.

Coach Maurice Dolberry won 2026 2A Metro Coach of the Year, Xander Gomez and Eli Policarpio won 2026 most outstanding wrestler of the year for the Metro League,

The wrestlers below qualified for the state tournament

120lbs Senior Stevens Nguyen (2nd in Metro, 4th in Districts)

120lbs Senior Lucas Jones (Metro Champ, 3rd in Districts)

126lbs Senior Jonnathen Seng (Metro Champ, District Champ)

132lb Junior Xander Gomez (Metro Champ and District Champ)

138lb Junior Jumpy Kamili (2nd in Metro and District Champ)

144lb Sophomore Seneca Nguyen (3rd in Metro, 2nd in Districts)

144lb Sophomore Abdi Abdi (Metro Champ, 3rd in Districts)

150lb Senior Vlad Ponce Ramos (2nd in Metro, 3rd in Districts)

190lbs Senior Jessie Gilmore (Metro Champ and District Champ)

215lb Junior Eli Policarpio (Metro Champ and District Champ)

285lb Senior Shane Allen Tino (2nd in Metro and 4th in Districts)

285lb Junior Yusuf Donzo (Metro Champ and District Champ)

Girls

110lbs sophomore Nicole Ork (Metro and District Champ)

120lbs Senior Petra Sheppard (Metro and District Champ)

140lbs Senior Lucy Self (Metro and District Champ)

145lbs Senior Lanu Amituanai (Metro and District Champ)

155lb Senior Nyko Herndon (Metro and District Champ)

4 wrestlers placed at the State Tournament:

Lanu Amituanai won the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP in the 2A 145lb bracket and became the 1st Seattle Public Schools female State Champion!

Eli Policarpio won the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP in the 2A 215lb bracket. 2nd State Champion in Sealth history and 5th State Champ in the Metro League.

Lucy Self took 3rd in State at 140lb and Yusuf Donzo took 6th in State at 285lb.