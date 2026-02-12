CRIME WATCH: Two incidents near 26th/Roxbury

Two incidents of note, one happening right now:

(WSB photo)

ARREST: Seattle Police joined King County Sheriff’s Deputies this past hour for a warrant suspect believed to be in the Roxhill Park vicinity. They’ve just made an arrest, around 3 pm, after a foot pursuit, near 26th/Cambridge; they’ve just reopened 26th after a brief closure. We’re still gathering more info on this.

BUSINESS BURGLARY: On the south side of Roxbury, the Safeway gas-station building was broken into early today, around 1:30 am. Details are in this report on our partner site White Center Now.