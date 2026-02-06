CRIME WATCH: Mail thief hits West Seattle Food Bank. Here’s what happened, and what check-sending donors need to know

Another multiple-mailbox break-in, apparently with a key … and this time the mail-theft victims included a nonprofit, which has a message for donors who might have sent checks the thief could have taken. The nonprofit is the West Seattle Food Bank at 35th SW and SW Morgan, whose development director Robbin Peterson sent the security-video image above with this report:
West Seattle Food Bank was hit by mail theft early this morning, Feb. 6, 2026, at approximately 12:15 a.m. SPD report # T00050696.
Based on our security footage, this appears to be the same individual you’ve reported on previously. He very clearly has a master key and was able to open the primary mailbox doors without forcing entry. After accessing our box, he also opened apartment residents’ mailboxes to the left, then re-locked everything before leaving.
This is the bank of mailboxes, on 35th:
Robbin continued:
In the photo (below), the stack of mail shown in his hands was taken entirely from WSFB’s mailbox, located in the upper left of the set. We don’t know how many pieces of our mail were taken; only two items were recovered.
One important detail for our beloved community donors: If you recently mailed a check to WSFB and are concerned it may have been included in the stolen mail, we encourage you to reach out to us so we can help confirm receipt or discuss next steps. To reduce the risk of this happening again, we have secured P.O. Box 46220, Seattle, WA 98146 for all future mail and donations. As always, online gifts are secure and warmly welcomed through our website at www.westseattlefoodbank.org.
Mail recovered afterward also included items from at least two neighboring buildings, indicating we were not the only property hit. We’re continuing to work with building management, USPS, and law enforcement.
| 0 COMMENTS