CRIME WATCH: Mail thief hits West Seattle Food Bank. Here’s what happened, and what check-sending donors need to know

Another multiple-mailbox break-in, apparently with a key … and this time the mail-theft victims included a nonprofit, which has a message for donors who might have sent checks the thief could have taken. The nonprofit is the West Seattle Food Bank at 35th SW and SW Morgan, whose development director Robbin Peterson sent the security-video image above with this report:

West Seattle Food Bank was hit by mail theft early this morning, Feb. 6, 2026, at approximately 12:15 a.m. SPD report # T00050696.

Based on our security footage, this appears to be the same individual you’ve reported on previously. He very clearly has a master key and was able to open the primary mailbox doors without forcing entry. After accessing our box, he also opened apartment residents’ mailboxes to the left, then re-locked everything before leaving.

This is the bank of mailboxes, on 35th:

