CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Gunfire, ‘arson’ incident updates at SW Precinct Advisory Council meeting

Just back from the Southwest Precinct Advisory Council meeting; we’ll publish our full report tomorrow, but tonight we wanted to bring you two updates of note from the meeting, presented. by SW Precinct Capt. Krista Bair and Lt. Wes Collier:

HIGH POINT GUNFIRE: Police said the incident January 14 that involved at least 60 shots was determined to have been “targeted.” But the woman who was injured was not an intended target. They added that enough people in the vicinity had security cameras – registered with Connect Seattle – that investigators have been able to identify some of those involved. Arrests were not mentioned, though.

(Reader photo, last month)

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT ‘ARSON’: They said the early January fire that gutted a van in the greenbelt, first categorized as “arson” due to a suspected “incendiary device,” was not. It turned out that the stolen van had been started “in a creative manner” and whatever was involved in that is what was mistaken for a fire-starting “device.” The city’s Unified Care Team helped coordinate getting the burned-out van removed before it attracted further activity.