CONGRATULATIONS! Diver from West Seattle makes it to state

Championship season isn’t over yet for winter high-school sports. We have word today of another local athlete who’s competing at state – here’s the announcement:

West Seattle resident and O’Dea High School junior Marcelo Slye is headed to the 3A State Diving Championship this Friday, February 20th. The competition will take place at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Marcelo earned his spot at state after an impressive second-place finish at the WIAA Metro League Competition last week. His strong performance secured his advancement to the state-level competition and capped off a standout season.

Remarkably, Marcelo only began diving two years ago, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Giovanni. In a short time, he has developed into one of the top competitors in the region.

Teammates, coaches, and the entire O’Dea community are proud of Marcelo’s accomplishments. Special recognition goes to Coach Chris Sellers for his dedication and commitment to supporting student-athletes both in and out of the pool.

Best of luck to Marcelo and Coach Sellers as they represent O’Dea on the state stage.