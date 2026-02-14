BIZNOTE: Need some dancing in your life? West Seattle’s next new business is here to find you

Thanks to Desiree for the tip! That sign in the window of the former Row House space at the AJ Apartments (southwest corner of 42nd SW and SW Oregon) uncloaks the new tenant: Arthur Murray Dance Studio. If you’re of a certain age, you might recognize that as a name with decades of dance-teaching history worldwide. Here in West Seattle, the studio owners are Tina Marie and Gretchen Malone. Tina also co-owns the Downtown Seattle location; when we asked her why expand to West Seattle?, she replied, “We have a few students that currently live in West Seattle and have often thought that there must be more people that could use some dancing in their lives! We’ve come to find those people!” First lesson in the new space is Thursday (February 17). They’re teaching 30 styles of dance, with private lessons as well as group classes.