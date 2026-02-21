BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Restaurant that won’t be reopening

Though the sign that’s been on the door for more than three months says Miso at 16th SW and SW Holden is “temporarily” closed, right under the NOW OPEN banner, the closure appears to be permanent. We noticed in a routine check of commercial listings that the small restaurant space next to the Seamart convenience store is up for lease and is described as “vacant.” Miso originally opened as a Korean restaurant in September 2023 but eventually broadened the menu to include teriyaki/wok offerings, and had a two-week closure in 2024. The space was previously home to Wanna Burger and Teriyaki, and the original home of legendary Zippy’s Giant Burgers before that.