BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: First food truck arrives at ex-Walgreens

It took a bit longer than first promised, but a taco truck is now open at the ex-Walgreens in South Delridge. We first reported two and a half weeks ago that the site’s new owner was planning to bring in food trucks, starting with El Gran Taco, likely within days. We’ve been going by almost daily to see whether the truck had arrived yet, and just now spotted it for the first time. In a brief conversation, they told us it’s their second day there, and they plan to be open Mondays through Saturdays, 11 am to 8 pm. (El Gran Taco also has a bricks-and-mortar restaurant in White Center, 10230 16th SW.) A spokesperson for the 15th/16th/Roxbury site’s new owner James Tjoa told us their focus is on finding at least one new tenant for the site, as the building is relatively new and demolishing it for redevelopment wouldn’t likely make sense for another 10 years or so, but in the meantime, they’re hoping food trucks will help “activate” the site.