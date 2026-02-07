BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS hosts Roosevelt on Senior Night to start season’s last weekend

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The West Seattle High School boys and girls basketball squads honored their senior athletes on Friday night, as WSHS hosted Roosevelt for back-to-back home games with a senior ceremony prior to each game.

The girls played first, and the seniors are Jhamae Hidalgo, Izzy Baber, and Lucy Parker:

The WSHS senior boys are Jack Aykens, Esayas Brigham, Sully Pond, Tyce Sayles, Lane Anderson, Owen Merta, and James Ko:

In the girls’ game, the visiting Rough Riders (with a strong 19-2 record on the season) got off to a hot start and took a 50-16 lead into halftime, and kept cruising to earn a 78-38 victory over the Wildcats. WSHS was led in scoring by sophomore Ayla Moore with 13 points, followed by freshmen Ella Brown and Edna Tito with 8 points each. On the Roosevelt side, freshman Molly Kirkland poured in 16 points while junior Audrey Richardson added 12.

The boys’ game was a hard-fought battle, with WSHS having the edge in the first half, leading 20-15 after the first period and 27-16 at halftime. In the second half, though, Roosevelt clawed back and tied the game late in the 3rd quarter, taking a 49-47 lead in the final minutes and holding on to top the Wildcats by a score of 55-52. The Wildcats were led by senior Sully Pond with 17 points and junior Gabe Kearney with 8. For Roosevelt, sophomore Jason Dollar notched 18 points and senior Jake Sprangers added 11, and the Rough Riders have a season record of 7-13 as they prepare to face powerhouse Rainier Beach (which played at WSHS in January, featuring the nation’s top player Tyran Stokes) today.

This was the final game of the season for the WSHS girls, who finished 5-14 on the year, and the boys are 5-15 with one game remaining — today (Saturday 2/7) at 2:30 PM at home against Garfield.

Here are some photos of the teams in action, starting with the girls, led by Ayla Moore:

Edna Tito:

Ella Brown:

Junior Seneca Lucas (#10) and senior Lucy Parker (#3):

WSHS girls coach Darnell Taylor and staff:

For the boys, seniors Lane Anderson (#1) and Sully Pond (#2):

Senior Owen Murta:

Junior Tatum Joyner (#5) and Anderson:

Juniors Gabe Kearney (#13) and Tre Samek-Burns (#14):

Senior Esayas Brigham:

WSHS boys coach Rick Ticeson and staff:

At halftime of the girls’ game, the Madison Middle School basketball team (many of which will be future WSHS Wildcats) entertained the crowd with a quick scrimmage:

And the WSHS cheer squad and student section kept the energy high throughout the games: