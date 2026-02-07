BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Hale on Senior Night

Last night was also Senior Night – final home game of the season – at Chief Sealth International High School, whose basketball teams hosted Nathan Hale HS. We weren’t able to get to the girls’ game, which Hale won. Sealth’s senior girls on the roster are Alysse Bland, Mariah Rillo, Dajah Johnson, and Alana Domingo Rago.

For the boys, who defeated Hale 56-52, seniors on the roster include G’Anthony Nichols, Abdullah’ı Yusuf, Judah Doucettperry, and Calvin Washington Jr.

During the game, Doucettperry, #14, led scoring.

Next was #2, Adnaan Mohamed:

#5, Silas Lee, hit two three-pointers:

Shots like. those of course were crowd-pleasers:

Rebounding leader was Washington, #30:

Here’s Nichols. #4, taking a shot:

And Koby Ioane, #11:

Sealth also celebrated Senior Night for the cheer team:

That included senior cheerleader Joyleah Rodrigues:

Senior cheerleader Lyliann Truong:

Senior cheerleader Kimberly Herrera:

Last night’s games were the last one on the season schedule for both Sealth varsity teams.