Almost baseball season! Here’s how to cheer Mariners and support WSHS Wildcats

Just a few months before the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, the Mariners won the Divisional Championship. Now this year’s season is in sight, with the M’s playing their first spring-training game in Arizona in six days. It’s also time to snap up a regular-season ticket deal that also benefits the West Seattle High School baseball team, if you haven’t already. Here’s the reminder:



West Seattle Day at T-Mobile Park – Support WSHS Baseball

Join all of West Seattle at T-Mobile park as the Mariners take on the Mets June 2nd at 6:40 pm. These are the best tickets in town at only $30 for lower level and $20 for the upper level!

Proceeds help support West Seattle High School Baseball and our opportunity to play at T-Mobile Park!

Each year, only 20 high school programs across the region are invited to participate in the Mariners Baseball Classic, an opportunity that allows student-athletes to play on an MLB field. West Seattle was one of the first schools ever included — and staying in the Classic is something our players must earn every year.

That’s where West Seattle Day at T-Mobile Park comes in.

The WSHS Baseball program is hosting a Mariners ticket fundraiser for the Mariners vs. New York Mets on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 PM. Ticket sales directly fund the program and secure West Seattle’s spot in the Mariners Baseball Classic which is free for the whole community to attend.

100 Level: $30 | 300 Level: $20

Can’t attend? Tickets can be gifted or donated to local organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, community centers, and youth baseball/softball programs (like WSLL and WSBB) — spreading the love and the game across West Seattle.

Let’s fill the stands in blue, cheer loud, and show the Mariners what West Seattle support looks like.

*Buy tickets here: WSHS Baseball – M’s Ticket Sales Fundraiser

*Share the link with friends, family, and coworkers

See you at T-Mobile Park.