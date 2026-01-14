YOU CAN HELP: Special Olympics planning West Seattle comeback; here’s how to support

The Special Olympics of Washington Seattle Polar Plunge isn’t coming back to Alki this year – the late-winter fundraiser is set for Magnuson Park instead, exactly one month from today, paired with a 5K run. But there’s a West Seattle angle – a group working to revitalize Special Olympics sports in West Seattle will participate to raise money and awareness. Here’s the announcement they asked us to share with you:

Special Olympics is returning to West Seattle, and organizers are inviting the community to get involved as a local program is rebuilt from the ground up.

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Special Olympics)

To help kick off the relaunch, Special Olympics West Seattle will participate in the Seattle Polar Plunge & 5K Run on February 14, 2026, a statewide fundraiser supporting Special Olympics athletes. The event will serve as the first major fundraising and awareness effort for rebuilding a West Seattle–based Special Olympics community.

Organizers are currently working to recruit athletes, families, volunteers, sponsors, and community partners. Funds raised will support foundational program needs such as uniforms, equipment, practice space, permits, and other essentials required to launch and sustain local programming.

There are multiple ways for community members to participate, including plunging or running in the event, volunteering, sponsoring, fundraising, or helping spread the word to athletes and families who may be interested.

More information about the West Seattle program and how to get involved is available here!