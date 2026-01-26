West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Invest in Youth needs a few more tutors at West Seattle schools

January 26, 2026 9:02 am
Local educational nonprofit Invest in Youth tells us that some of their best tutors come through WSB, so they’re again asking us to help with recruitment. If you can help with a small weekday gift of time, here’s how!

Are you interested in giving back to our community, narrowing achievement gaps for neighborhood students and promoting educational equity right here in West Seattle? Invest in Youth offers a unique opportunity to connect one-on-one with a local student.

Tutors meet one day a week with the same student in the classroom with other student-tutor pairs, and work on math and reading fundamentals, all while serving as a mentor to foster lifelong academic success.

No experience is necessary; just a commitment to show up for one hour, one day a week. Two local schools need tutors:

Roxhill Elementary at E.C. Hughes
Sanislo Elementary

Visit our website for more information or complete our tutor application to reserve your spot to begin tutoring.

