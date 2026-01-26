You asked, so we asked: When will Jack Block Park’s long-closed public pier be rebuilt?

(WSB photo, 2021)

A recent walk in Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor Avenue SW) inspired a reader to ask when its long-closed pier will be rebuilt as promised. It’s been closed for safety concerns for more than five years; our last followup was two years ago, at which time some money had been budgeted, and design was supposed to start before the end of 2024. But the project has not proceeded much if at all since then. This is in a Port of Seattle park; the Northwest Seaport Alliance – comprising the cargo ports of Seattle and Tacoma – is funding it, so NWSA spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh Babst responded to our inquiry about timeline, design, and $ status. She says construction is still at least two and a half years away:

The Jack Block Pier replacement is early in the design phase, so we do not have any design drawings to share yet. The current estimated project cost is between $10 – $14 million and our project team is exploring some design opportunities that account for this range. At this time, the estimated construction start is Q4 2028. Funding for the pier and plaza repairs will come from the NWSA, but there are additional scope elements that will be funded by Port of Seattle.

The damage that ultimately led to the long-range closure was attributed to a vessel hitting the pier, though it’s never been disclosed which vessel did it, when, and how.