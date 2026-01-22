You asked, so we asked: About the water at bottom of Admiral Way hill

(WSB photo from this afternoon – mostly dry now)

This long spell of dry weather has resurfaced a longrunning problem – water running down the Admiral Way hill toward the bridge. One week ago, Laura emailed us to ask about it:

I am puzzled by how and why the city is allowing so much water to flow across lower Admiral Way. I can see that there were blog posts about it several years ago, but over the last couple of weeks it has become much worse. If our temperatures drop, it will be a massive ice rink! Have you heard anything from the city about this?

As a result of that inquiry, we had asked SDOT about it even before it led to exactly that problem – an “ice rink” – on Wednesday morning. SDOT first redirected us to Seattle Public Utilities, whose spokesperson Travis Gershaneck initially responded:

This location appears to be a known area of surfacing groundwater. Surfacing groundwater is a natural condition in Seattle, and the City works to manage and mitigate impacts of these sites where possible. If icy or otherwise unsafe road conditions occur, the Seattle Department of Transportation is the lead agency and can be contacted at (206) 684-ROAD. For urgent drainage or flooding concerns, Seattle Public Utilities’ 24/7 Operations Response Center can be reached at (206) 386-1800. These operational lines are the best way to reach our hard-working crews and allow for the most timely response.

By then, Wednesday morning’s freezing fog had struck, and we asked SDOT how they’d responded. Spokesperson Mariam Ali replied:

Our crews are aware of the reported black ice on Admiral Way. A truck was dispatched to the area earlier today, and we will continue to monitor the location. A salt truck will be checking the corridor (Wednesday night) and treating as needed to address any icy conditions.

Then today, we got an update from SPU spokesperson Gershaneck: