WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Bald Eagle drama at Lincoln Park

(Photos courtesy Kersti Muul)

Bald Eagles are not an uncommon sight in West Seattle. But what two eagles did this afternoon at Lincoln Park was unusual enough to get extra attention from bystanders – and ultimately wildlife experts. We heard from callers/texters shortly after 1 pm, saying two eagles were “stuck together” on the ground after some sort of airborne confrontation. Onlookers were worried the eagles would not be able to untangle themselves from each other; it appeared that one had its talons in the other’s eye. The people we heard from were trying to contact everyone they could think of who might be able to help. Those who responded included Kersti Muul (who’s been involved with other eagle interventions), as well as officers from state wildlife and local animal control.

The eagles did manage to untangle themselves. Kersti says one was taken to the PAWS rehab center north of Seattle. In general, she says, watching for a while to see if birds can get themselves out of a predicament is prudent – but on the other hand, she notes, “Also being a public park, intervention may have been a good course of action. She suspects what happened was a “territorial dispute,” having noticed a prospective “interloper” in recent days in Gatewood, uphill from the park.