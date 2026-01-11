WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Anti-ICE protest in The Junction

As noted in our calendar/event list, the regular Sunday protest by West Seattle Resist at California/Alaska expanded today to incorporate the “ICE Out for Good” of protests nationwide sparked by the shooting death of Renée Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The traffic-cam screen grab above is from 11 am; watching the live feed, we saw demonstrators standing at corners and along the Farmers’ Market street-closure barricades until the intersection opened periodically for pedestrians, at which time some marched back and forth. About an hour and a half later, we had a photographer there for a bit:

(WSB photos, this and next)

This was a “satellite” protest, as one texter put it, as West Seattle Indivisible was a co-sponsor of what was expected to be the largest demonstration in the city today, at midday at Cal Anderson Park. Meantime, we received some photos of the West Seattle demonstration from local texters, including these:

The protest was scheduled to conclude around 1:30 pm, and the live traffic camera verifies it’s over (as is today’s Farmers’ Market, though California north of Alaska remains closed for market breakdown).