WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Last 4 pm-hour sunset of the season, heading into cold-temp alert night

January 24, 2026 6:02 pm
Thanks to James Bratsanos for the photo of tonight’s sunset, notable not just for its beauty, but – as we’ve been noting in our weekday weather/traffic roundups – because it’s the last one in the 4 pm hour until next fall. Tomorrow’s official sunset time is 5 pm. Meantime, the National Weather Service has issued another Cold Weather Advisory alert for midnight to 9 am. The NWS did the same thing last night, saying the temperature could get down below 25 degrees; the official overnight low was 31. Separate from the advisory, tonight’s forecast low is 32.

