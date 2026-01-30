WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Local students walk out during ‘national shutdown’

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

Thanks to everyone who tipped us (mostly via our text hotline, 206-293-6302) about student walkouts as part of today’s “national shutdown” to protest deadly violence during federal immigration enforcement. We mentioned the walkout plans in our ongoing list of shutdown participation and we sent a photographer out to see if they happened.

They did.

Our first three photos are from Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, where students from Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth International High School (across the street) gathered. On Delridge, smaller groups walked out of Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and gathered along the street:

And students from Madison Middle School headed out to California Avenue SW a few blocks east:

Some walked down Admiral to Alki, as shown in this photo sent by a reader:

According to messages sent by school administrators to families, as well as what our photographer saw, school staffers monitored the walkouts but made it clear participation was a “family choice,” saying classes would continue as usual. Meantime, we’re continuing to update our list of shutdown-related closures, donations, and related notes here.