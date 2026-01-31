WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 23 things to know about!

(American Robin photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Happy Saturday! Highlights for today and tonight include music, running, walking, volunteering, and more, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: Start the weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3620 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

ADOPT A DAY-LABOR CORNER INFO SESSION: Earlier this week, we reported on local volunteers who are part of this movement. Today, you can find out how to join them in standing with local day laborers. 10 am-noon at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ANNIVERSARY DEAL: Happy Lemon Alki Beach (2718 Alki SW) celebrates its first anniversary today, and is offering “buy one, get one free” deals on certain beverages. Open 10 am-8 pm.

FAMILY-MUSIC CONCERT: Recess Monkey, live at Westside School (10404 34th SW; WSB sponsor), 10:30 am, $10 per family in advance or at the door, benefits the West Seattle Food Bank

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details in our calendar listing.

ALEX PRETTI MEMORIAL RIDE: Meet at 11 am at Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW) for a family-friendly five-mile ride in memory of the community advocate, nurse, and bicyclist killed by federal agents in Minnesota.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm Saturdays, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FEEDING THE CAULDRON: “An informal witchy skillshare meetup for queers, punks, and outcasts,” 2-5 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Held over into February, the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 5:45 pm. Tickets and info here; extended through February.

CARTOON MESS LIVE! AT KENYON HALL: Reopening weekend continues with the latest performance of this live/animation mashup, doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm, a few tickets remain here. (7904 35th SW)

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: “Hey Baby,” showcase for new drag performers, at The Skylark, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, presented by Kimme Ka$h, all ages, $10 advance/$15 door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: Elephant Crows, 7:30-9:30 pm, no cover. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, DJ KP spins. (4547 California SW)

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

