West Seattle Preschool Fair, free marathon training, indoor playtime, more for your Tuesday

(Alki photo by Thomas Bach)

Today’s daily event notes/reminders, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, including some recurring events resuming post-holidays (changes? cancellations? text us at 206-293-6302 if it’s today/tonight, email westseattleblog@gmail.com for dates beyond) and more:

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Third-to-last chance to visit the church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW) before noon to see the themed trees and place food donations beneath your favorite(s) to “vote” for them.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is back open, 9-noon -just drop in! (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: Also resuming today, 10-11:30 am free playgroup for kids 0-5 and their caregivers, at Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW).

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: First gathering of the new year. New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: Also resuming – all levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL CHOOSES NEW PRESIDENT: At 2 pm, the council is also back in session after winter break, and the biggest agenda item is voting for a new president. The agenda explains how to attend, watch, and/or participate in public comment.

J-6 EDITION OF “MONDAYS WITH MARJORIE”: West Seattle Indivisible adds an extra support event for/with 35th/Edmunds daily protester Marjorie, in commemoration of J-6, as explained here.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Resuming this week at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) – volunteers available to help K-12 students.

ASTRA LUMINA: Now on Friday/Saturday/Sunday schedule through month’s end.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST SEATTLE PRESCHOOL FAIR: As previewed here (with the participant list), prospective families can meet reps from a dozen local preschools, all in one place, plus two enrichment organizations, 5:30-7 pm at Hope School Gym (4100 SW Genesee).

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

GOT FIT INFO NIGHT: Also at West Seattle Runner tonight, 6:30 pm, find out about this season’s free GOT FIT marathon training, which starts soon.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia on Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!