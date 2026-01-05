WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two business burglaries – Meeples Games; Westwood Village health clinic, with arrest

Two business burglaries to report – one today that we have confirmed with the business owner, one late Thursday that we confirmed today by obtaining the policen arrative:

MEEPLES GAMES: The photos were sent by Meeples proprietor Laura Schneider after we contacted her to ask about this morning’s burglary.

She told WSB:

Two people, black Ram truck with a broken headlight. It happened at 2:00 am. They broke the glass on the door. The big things they got were Magic Commander decks and Warhammer models. We lock up the valuable stuff at night. No one was hurt, we cleaned up the glass, and we’re all boarded up now, so forward we go.

If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 26-003730.

CLINIC BURGLARY, 1 ARRESTED: Just before midnight on New Year’s Day (Thursday night), police responded to the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health clinic on the north side of Westwood Village after getting word that it had been broken into and the burglar was believed to still be inside. They arrested a 29-year-old man who is still in jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. The police-report narrative says he broke in, tore the alarm system out of the wall, then ransacked desks and cabinets. Once officers went in – after loudspeaker warnings that he was under arrest – they found him hiding in a closet. The report also says: