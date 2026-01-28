West Seattle bike ride planned Saturday in honor of Alex Pretti

Alex Pretti, the man shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, is often just described as his professional role, a nurse, but he also was an avid bicycle rider. That’s why, Alki Bike and Board proprietor and community advocate Stu Hennessey tells us, a West Seattle ride is planned for Saturday in his honor:

Bike and Board is organizing a memorial ride for Alex Pretti. As a Surly dealer, we felt a strong connection to Alex, given his passion for the Surly bike community. While we are saddened by this tragedy, we are inspired by his courage and wish to honor his memory.

Here are the details for the ride:

The memorial ride will follow a casual five-mile loop including the Alki Beach Path and the Alki Point Healthy Street. The route is family-friendly, though it does include a mile-long steady grade up Admiral Way from Alki Point. We will maintain a group pace as we ride together in solidarity.

Saturday, January 31st. Meet at Alki Bike and Board at 11:00 am and start the ride at 11:15 am.