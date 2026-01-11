WEEK AHEAD: Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator@ Admiral Neighborhood Association on Tuesday

Though the Southwest Precinct has postponed the community meeting originally planned for this Tuesday, a key precinct staffer will be at the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s every-other-month general gathering that might. If you have questions about local crime/safety issues, Matt Brown is on the agenda for the 7 pm Tuesday (January 13) meeting, happening at the Admiral HUB (former church’s adjacent gathering space, 4320 SW Hill). All are welcome to be there to talk/hear about other Admiral-area happenings/issues too.