West Seattle, Washington

11 Sunday

46℉

WEEK AHEAD: Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator@ Admiral Neighborhood Association on Tuesday

January 11, 2026 7:22 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

Though the Southwest Precinct has postponed the community meeting originally planned for this Tuesday, a key precinct staffer will be at the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s every-other-month general gathering that might. If you have questions about local crime/safety issues, Matt Brown is on the agenda for the 7 pm Tuesday (January 13) meeting, happening at the Admiral HUB (former church’s adjacent gathering space, 4320 SW Hill). All are welcome to be there to talk/hear about other Admiral-area happenings/issues too.

Share This

No Replies to "WEEK AHEAD: Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator@ Admiral Neighborhood Association on Tuesday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.