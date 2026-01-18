WEEK AHEAD: New venue for Morgan Community Association’s quarterly gathering

Among this week’s main events, the Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly gathering on Wednesday night, this time at a new venue – Alki Arts, the event venue/gallery at 6030 California SW. The full agenda (which includes a link if you’d rather attend online) is here. It includes updates related to Morgan Junction’s two big city projects-in-waiting – the park expansion’s future “skate dot”/all-wheels area, and the EV-charging lot – plus leadership election and a business spotlight. All welcome, 7 pm Wednesday (January 21); here’s our coverage of last quarter’s meeting, held in October.
