WEEK AHEAD: Blue Angels jet flying in Monday for Seafair winter meetings

(August 2023 photo by Jamie Kinney)

Less than seven months until Seafair‘s biggest weekend – and a blue-and-gold reminder of that will be seen and heard over Seattle tomorrow. Blue Angels jet #7 is bringing in the U.S. Navy demonstration team’s advance reps to start planning for this year’s Seafair Air Show, July 31-August 2. The jet is expected to arrive at Boeing Field – just east of West Seattle – around 2 pm Monday (and the forecast suggests the rain may pause by then). The advance team is expected to be here for two days; they are USN Cdr. Lilly Montana, who also was one of last year’s winter visitors, and newly joined Blue Angels pilot USN Lt. Ronny Hafeza.