West Seattle, Washington

11 Sunday

45℉

WEEK AHEAD: Blue Angels jet flying in Monday for Seafair winter meetings

January 11, 2026 3:53 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Blue Angels | West Seattle news

(August 2023 photo by Jamie Kinney)

Less than seven months until Seafair‘s biggest weekend – and a blue-and-gold reminder of that will be seen and heard over Seattle tomorrow. Blue Angels jet #7 is bringing in the U.S. Navy demonstration team’s advance reps to start planning for this year’s Seafair Air Show, July 31-August 2. The jet is expected to arrive at Boeing Field – just east of West Seattle – around 2 pm Monday (and the forecast suggests the rain may pause by then). The advance team is expected to be here for two days; they are USN Cdr. Lilly Montana, who also was one of last year’s winter visitors, and newly joined Blue Angels pilot USN Lt. Ronny Hafeza.

Share This

No Replies to "WEEK AHEAD: Blue Angels jet flying in Monday for Seafair winter meetings"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.